Bunicorn (BUNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $120.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $77,773.86 and $120.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.81 or 0.02553024 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00113131 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832904 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bunicorn Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.