Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.06

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.06 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 45943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,808.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

