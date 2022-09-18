Burp (BURP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $254,566.85

Burp (BURP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Burp has a market cap of $254,566.85 and $53,133.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burp has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010458 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00061941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00077390 BTC.

Burp Coin Profile

BURP is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.