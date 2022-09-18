Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $31,554.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000403 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.