ByteNext (BNU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,520.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $219,083.13 and $1,520.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00110924 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00851004 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ByteNext Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ByteNext Coin Trading
