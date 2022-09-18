Bytom (BTM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.33 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $16.17 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00086876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00077478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007550 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,768,711,144 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

