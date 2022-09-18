Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $20,111.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ahoolee (AHOO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.