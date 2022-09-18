Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of CPT opened at $129.00 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average is $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78.
Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.
