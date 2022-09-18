Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $129.00 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average is $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

