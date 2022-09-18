Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$5.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLKLF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Price Performance

BLKLF opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.