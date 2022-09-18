Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

