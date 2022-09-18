Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $114.70

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114.70 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.40), with a volume of 21266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.70 ($1.41).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 847.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £21,240 ($25,664.57).

(Get Rating)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.