Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,190 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHI opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

