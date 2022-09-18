Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 252,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,247 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 142.6% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 42.9% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

MAV stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

