Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,009 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 286,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 655,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 192,605 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 189,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

