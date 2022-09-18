Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average of $226.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

