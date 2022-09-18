Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 200,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

