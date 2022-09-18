Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Short Interest Update

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capstone Green Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 212.90% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.