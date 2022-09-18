Carbon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,610.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $675,466.11 and approximately $16,610.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00112140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00837309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon was first traded on October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,982,100 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio.

Carbon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

