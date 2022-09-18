Carbon Coin (CXRBN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.98 Million

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Carbon Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,493.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010443 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062361 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077108 BTC.

About Carbon Coin

Carbon Coin (CRYPTO:CXRBN) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carbon Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

