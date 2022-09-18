Cardano One Day Volume Reaches $537.58 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion and $537.58 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.73 or 0.07011943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077877 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org/en/home.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.