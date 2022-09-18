Carillonium finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,812.00 (CAROM)

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded down 96.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Carillonium finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carillonium finance has traded 92% lower against the dollar. Carillonium finance has a market cap of $31,853.72 and $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112265 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00841019 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Carillonium finance Coin Profile
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
