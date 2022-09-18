Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,971,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,011,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 112,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

