Carry Achieves Market Cap of $38.55 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $38.55 million and $825,828.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

