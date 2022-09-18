CashHand (CHND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,606.00

CashHand (CHND) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $163.87 and $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00158503 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
CashHand Coin Profile
CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
