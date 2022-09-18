Casper Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Casper has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $171.65 million and $5.52 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,154,825,351 coins and its circulating supply is 6,023,750,190 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “The Casper Network is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification. Casper is designed to accelerate enterprise and developer adoption of blockchain technology today and evolve to meet user needs in the future. CSPR is the native token to the Casper Network. As a proof-of-stake blockchain, Casper relies on CSPR to reward the validators that participate in the PoS consensus mechanism to secure and uphold the network. Casper users also rely on CSPR to pay network fees for on-chain actions. The CSPR token will be available only through CoinList for the initial public token sale. Discord | Telegram | YouTube | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

