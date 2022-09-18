CBC.network (CBC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million

CBC.network (CBC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. CBC.network has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $38,410.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,463.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010460 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00078816 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CBC.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. Telegram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

