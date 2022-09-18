CBET Token (CBET) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

CBET Token (CBET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. CBET Token has a market cap of $137.49 million and $126,744.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One CBET Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CBET Token
CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CBET Token
