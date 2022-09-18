C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
C&C Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCGGY opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. C&C Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.25.
About C&C Group
