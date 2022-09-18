C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

C&C Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCGGY opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. C&C Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.25.

Get C&C Group alerts:

About C&C Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.