Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Cedar Realty Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $395.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $29.26.
Cedar Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $19.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.14%.
Insider Activity at Cedar Realty Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
