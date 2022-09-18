CEEK VR Market Capitalization Reaches $113.83 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $113.83 million and $11.17 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010448 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062433 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00079062 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

