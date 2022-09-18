Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $107.52 million and $8.06 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00111236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00848230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

