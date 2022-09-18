Cellframe (CELL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $55,378.00

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Cellframe has a market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $55,378.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cellframe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cellframe has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cellframe alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00112991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00840183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe’s launch date was February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,599,168 coins. Cellframe’s official website is cellframe.net. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cellframe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cellframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cellframe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cellframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cellframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cellframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.