Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.60 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.60 million and $370,190.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,737.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00064646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076937 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,957,102 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.