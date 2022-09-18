Celo Euro Market Capitalization Reaches $33.54 Million (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Celo Euro has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Celo Euro has a total market cap of $33.54 million and $21,237.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Euro coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,936.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005532 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00077103 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro (CRYPTO:CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

