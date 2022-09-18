Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$10.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

TSE CG opened at C$5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

