Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.41

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $8.32. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1,953,568 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 176.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 321,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 205,496 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $3,210,000. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $478,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

