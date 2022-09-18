Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.41

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $8.32. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1,953,568 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 1.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
