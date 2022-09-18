Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.66. 4,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.69%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.