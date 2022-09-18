Ceres (CERES) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ceres (CERES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Ceres has a total market cap of $169,021.96 and $155.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $30.66 or 0.00154165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.81 or 0.02553024 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00113131 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832904 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ceres Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.