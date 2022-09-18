Chardan Capital Trims Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Target Price to $13.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.30.
Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 17.25. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
