Chardan Capital Trims Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Target Price to $13.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.30.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 17.25. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

