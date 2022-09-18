Charles A. Rowland, Jr. Purchases 18,784 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 18,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $97,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,819 shares in the company, valued at $623,058.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Generation Bio Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $5.53 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $326.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,281 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

