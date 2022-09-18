Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $85.00 at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHW stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

