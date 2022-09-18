ChatCoin Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $629,275.03 and approximately $12,271.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

