Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.25. Approximately 3,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Chesapeake Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$151.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 21.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.