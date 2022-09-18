Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,790,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.24.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
