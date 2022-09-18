Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $89,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.37. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

