Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Price Reaches $0.0001

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Chihuahua has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Chihuahua has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $109,925.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chihuahua coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Chihuahua
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Chihuahua Coin Trading
