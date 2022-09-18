Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,025.00

Chimpion (BNANA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00005404 BTC on exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $33.84 million and $95,025.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected.”

