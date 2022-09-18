Chintai Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $21.96 Million (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Chintai coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chintai has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Chintai has a total market cap of $21.96 million and $36,005.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chintai Coin Profile

Chintai’s genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Chintai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chintai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

