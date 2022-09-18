Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $133.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $129.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $106.84 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.72.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

