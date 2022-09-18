Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,345.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $33.68 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $943.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.85.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $31,153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 2,306.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 571,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AdvanSix by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 190,886 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AdvanSix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

